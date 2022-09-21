Taarak Mehta actresses Munmun Dutta and Sunayana Fozdar have earned a huge fanbase over the years given their stunning fashion dos on social media. That being said, the stars have now again got us stumped with dreamy cues given their sheer fashion look books.

Munmun Dutta, the bong lady has got her Bengali vibes right on point, wearing a gorgeous designer embellished red-white saree that she teamed with a matching red embellished blouse. She decked it up with a sleek hairdo and dewy makeup.

Sunayana Fozdar aka Anjali Bhabhi has now shared a beautiful surreal avatar wearing a gorgeous ruffled-sleeved white dress. She teamed the look with wavy hairdo, filled in eyebrows and nude pink lips. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Bas Yu Hi” along with a white heart emoji.

