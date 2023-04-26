TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta's early morning routine is inspiring

TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta is one of the most gorgeous and talented beauties that we currently have in the Hindi TV industry. The actress has been doing a terrific work in the Hindi TV industry for many years and well, we have simply loved the way she’s played the role of Babita Ji in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Her character of Babita Ji in the show is extremely popular and well, it certainly gives her fans a sneak-peek into her life. Whenever she shares new and engaging photos, videos and reels on her social media handle, internet truly melts in awe and can’t keep calm for real.

Whenever Munmun Dutta shares new and engaging photos, videos and reels on her social media handle, internet truly loves every bit of it. Well, guess what? This time, the beautiful damsel is seen sharing with us a sneak-peek into her fitness diaries as she talks about the importance of fitness. She’s seen telling us about her fitness diaries in a new social media story and well, we love it. Want to check it out? See below folks –

Apart from working in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Munmun Dutta is someone who's very active when it comes to keeping a track of her fitness diaries.