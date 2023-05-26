ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

TMKOC: Munmun Dutta's fitness routine is on point

Munmun Dutta has always been a slayer when it comes to social media content. All her photos and videos go viral in no time and we love it. Come let's check out the latest happening at her end here

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
26 May,2023 08:48:36
TMKOC: Munmun Dutta's fitness routine is on point

TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta is one of the most ravishing and stunning actresses that we currently have in the Hindi TV industry. The beautiful damsel has been doing a terrific work in the Hindi TV industry for many years and well, we all have simply loved the way she’s played the role of Babita Ji in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Her character of Babita Ji in the show is extremely popular and well, it certainly gives her fans a sneak-peek into her life in all these years. Whenever Babita Ji shares new and engaging photos, videos and reels on her social media handle, internet truly melts in awe and can’t keep calm in the true sense of the term:

Check out how Munmun Dutta is giving her fans a sneak-peek into her life:

Whenever Munmun Dutta shares new and engaging photos, videos and reels on her social media handle, internet truly loves every bit of it. Well, guess what? As expected, before the start of her shoot during day time, she has once again ensured with perfection that she doesn’t miss out on her workout diaries. She often shares fun and entertaining photos, videos from her gym diaries to inspire all the ladies out there and this time too, she’s done the same wonderfully. Come check her out and admire her –

TMKOC: Munmun Dutta's fitness routine is on point 810265

Well, absolutely amazing and beautiful in the real sense of the term, right folks? Wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
“I gave a second chance to cupid”, Munmun Dutta is in love again
“I gave a second chance to cupid”, Munmun Dutta is in love again
TMKOC: Munmun Dutta's favourite obsession in life
TMKOC: Munmun Dutta's favourite obsession in life
From early-morning to shoot: Munmun Dutta's Sunday routine in a nutshell
From early-morning to shoot: Munmun Dutta's Sunday routine in a nutshell
Munmun Dutta gives fans mini-tour to her life, watch
Munmun Dutta gives fans mini-tour to her life, watch
TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta is a sucker for aamras, fans love it
TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta is a sucker for aamras, fans love it
TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta receives chocolate from handsome man, see what happened next
TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta receives chocolate from handsome man, see what happened next
Latest Stories
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar's summer glow in crop top is too wow
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar's summer glow in crop top is too wow
Priyanka Chopra's emotional note for legendary Tina Turner
Priyanka Chopra's emotional note for legendary Tina Turner
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday are in awe of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday are in awe of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'
Nora Fatehi paints the world 'blue', shares note of gratitude
Nora Fatehi paints the world 'blue', shares note of gratitude
Meet the 'nicest fellow' in Disha Patani's life
Meet the 'nicest fellow' in Disha Patani's life
Kareena Kapoor's 'prem kahani' moment with 'birthday boy' Karan Johar
Kareena Kapoor's 'prem kahani' moment with 'birthday boy' Karan Johar
Read Latest News