TMKOC: What’s inside Mummun Dutta’s bag?

Munmun Dutta, the talented actress known for her role as ‘Babita Ji’ in the popular television series “Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” recently delighted her fans by sharing an exciting vlog video, ‘what’s in my bag’ on YouTube. This much-awaited video showcased the contents of her bag, providing a fascinating glimpse into her everyday life. Fans had eagerly anticipated the release of this video on her YouTube channel, and it has certainly exceeded their expectations, leaving them in awe. With her impeccable style and charismatic presence, Dutta effortlessly captivated her audience, making this vlog a must-watch for her loyal fans. The video not only satisfies their curiosity about her personal life but also strengthens the connection between the actress and her dedicated fan base.

Munmun Dutta shares the vlog

Sharing the vlog after a long time on her social media, the actress garnered attention from her fans at once. She wrote, “Hello my lovelies.. Here’s an updated What’s In My Bag video for you. It’s been 2 years since the first one and I have changed a lot . So thought to make another updated version of the same concept. Hope you like it. Stay happy”

Here take a look-

Reactions

One wrote, “I love that your videos are such high quality and nicely edited. When some celebrity joins YouTube, we expect the video quality is top notch and a lot of thought has been put in the videos and you deliver. Lots of love to you and keep making such fun videos !”

Another commented, “Appreciate how you’ve been bilingual so both English and Hindi speaking audiences can be comfortable. Loved your video content though. More power to you, girl”

A third user wrote, “Munmun ma’am I really really missed your videos so so much and I am so so excited to watch this video you are my inspiration and I wish you reach 2 Million Subscribers very very soon!”