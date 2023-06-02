ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

TMKOC: What’s inside Mummun Dutta’s bag?

Munmun Dutta shares a video vlog on her social media handle, showing what goes inside her bag. Scroll down beneath to check the video, as she gives all the details on what’s inside her bag

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
02 Jun,2023 05:43:07
TMKOC: What’s inside Mummun Dutta’s bag?

Munmun Dutta, the talented actress known for her role as ‘Babita Ji’ in the popular television series “Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” recently delighted her fans by sharing an exciting vlog video, ‘what’s in my bag’ on YouTube. This much-awaited video showcased the contents of her bag, providing a fascinating glimpse into her everyday life. Fans had eagerly anticipated the release of this video on her YouTube channel, and it has certainly exceeded their expectations, leaving them in awe. With her impeccable style and charismatic presence, Dutta effortlessly captivated her audience, making this vlog a must-watch for her loyal fans. The video not only satisfies their curiosity about her personal life but also strengthens the connection between the actress and her dedicated fan base.

Munmun Dutta shares the vlog

Sharing the vlog after a long time on her social media, the actress garnered attention from her fans at once. She wrote, “Hello my lovelies.. Here’s an updated What’s In My Bag video for you. It’s been 2 years since the first one and I have changed a lot . So thought to make another updated version of the same concept. Hope you like it. Stay happy”

Here take a look-

Reactions

One wrote, “I love that your videos are such high quality and nicely edited. When some celebrity joins YouTube, we expect the video quality is top notch and a lot of thought has been put in the videos and you deliver. Lots of love to you and keep making such fun videos !”

Another commented, “Appreciate how you’ve been bilingual so both English and Hindi speaking audiences can be comfortable. Loved your video content though. More power to you, girl”

A third user wrote, “Munmun ma’am I really really missed your videos so so much and I am so so excited to watch this video you are my inspiration and I wish you reach 2 Million Subscribers very very soon!”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
TMKOC: Munmun Dutta's 'baby' is too adorable, check out
TMKOC: Munmun Dutta's 'baby' is too adorable, check out
TMKOC: What's making Munmun Dutta sweat early morning?
TMKOC: What's making Munmun Dutta sweat early morning?
Good News: TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta is back in full swag
Good News: TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta is back in full swag
TMKOC: Munmun Dutta's birthday wish for someone special
TMKOC: Munmun Dutta's birthday wish for someone special
TMKOC: Munmun Dutta's fitness routine is on point
TMKOC: Munmun Dutta's fitness routine is on point
“I gave a second chance to cupid”, Munmun Dutta is in love again
“I gave a second chance to cupid”, Munmun Dutta is in love again
Latest Stories
Rubina Dilaik is born to rule, melts hearts in red saree and lavish gold jewellery
Rubina Dilaik is born to rule, melts hearts in red saree and lavish gold jewellery
Meet Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s special fans from Arabia
Meet Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s special fans from Arabia
Anushka Sen’s unbelievable lift selfie game is super strong
Anushka Sen’s unbelievable lift selfie game is super strong
Ashi Singh is happy and ecstatic, find out why
Ashi Singh is happy and ecstatic, find out why
Siddharth Nigam’s super fun and interesting 'Spiderman' connection
Siddharth Nigam’s super fun and interesting 'Spiderman' connection
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar and her irresistible sunkissed diaries
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar and her irresistible sunkissed diaries
Read Latest News