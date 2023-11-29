TMKOC’S Munmun Dutta’s Glassy Glow In Traditional Ensemble Is Wow, Take A Look

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actress Munmun Dutta never ceases to impress her fans with her stints. The diva became famous for the show Babita Ji, and now she rules over the audience’s hearts. Apart from that, Munmun is an active social media user who loves to share anecdotes from her personal and professional life. However, today, the beauty shares a glimpse into her glassy glow in a traditional outfit.

Munmun Dutta’s Glassy Glow

Taking to her Instagram handle, Munmun Dutta drops a stunning photo of herself in a traditional outfit. The diva wore a soft pink lehenga set from the fashion house Pooja’s Closet clothing brand. The outfit includes a sleeveless low-neckline blouse embellished with mirror work, chikankari embroidery, and gold work. She pairs her look with a matching lehenga skirt. In the bright white haze, the actress glows like gold.

That’s not all! The actress adorns her look with the diamond and motif embellished long huge necklace with matching earrings and maan tikka. She styled her hair in soft curls. While the bold black winged eyeliner accentuated her beautiful eyes. Her rosy cheeks and glossy pink lips add an extra dose of sophistication. Her face glows like glass with the enchanting makeover.

