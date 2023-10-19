Too Hot To Handle! Anushka Sen Poses In Mini Dress, See Photos

The beautiful, talented and sensational Anushka Sen never misses a chance to keep up in the top bus; whether it’s her acting skills, fashion choices or her new social media dump, she makes headlines every time. And this new look of her in bodycon mini dress is no exception. Let’s decode her sizzling hot look.

Anushka Sen’s Hot Glam In Bodycon

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka Sen shares new photos with her fans and followers. In these photos, the actress flaunts her sizzling hot avatar as she dons a black and white contemporary style mini dress. The halter neck pattern accentuates her sultry shoulders and neckline. In contrast, the body-fit dress defines her sensual figure.

That’s not all! Anushka styles her hot look with the diamond stud earrings. Her beautiful, lush hair styled in soft curls looks enchanting. With beautiful black eyes, rosy cheeks, and glossy pink lips, she elevates her appearance. At the same time, the transparent heels give her a classy look.

In the sizzling photoshoot, Anushka flaunts her picturesque figure through striking poses; her killer expression made fans swoon.

Did you like Anushka Sen’s sizzling hot look in a mini dress? Let us know in the comments box below.