Surbhi Jyoti and Hina Khan are making the best out of their lives, currently. While the former is busy strolling around Turkey, Istanbul, Hina Khan on the other hand took to her Instagram handle to share pictures as she and her family perform second Umrah.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti on the other hand took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures looking absolutely stunner in her casual fashion. The diva decked up in stylish beige camisole top. She topped it with her parrot green blazer. She completed the look with high-waisted denim jeans. The diva decked it up with a pair of brown boots. The actress carried a stylish a brown cross bag, beautiful long hair and black shades.

Surbhi Jyoti sharing the pictures from her Istanbul diaries, wrote, “Happiness is seeing new places 💖”

The actress has been busy promoting Turkey tourism on her Instagram. Earlier too the actress has shared pictures on her social media handle from her Turkey vacation diaries.

Hina Khan

The actress became popular with her role as Akshara in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. With her impeccable acting chops on the screen, the actress managed to earn a huge fanbase all across the country. Later to Yeh Rishta, the actress also garnered love with her amazing work as Komolika in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

The actress is also an avid social media user. Time and again she keeps her fans posted with updates of her life. And as of now, as she performs her second Umrah, she shared pictures on her Instagram with her family. Sharing the pictures she wrote, “Doosra umrah mukammal.. Mashallah Jazaakallah.. May Allah accept our umrah and dua.. Thank you Allah for making it easy for us all.. Thank you To help us take this sacred journey to umrah..”

Here take a look-