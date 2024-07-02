TV Gossips: Nia Sharma’s Classical Dance, Aishwarya Khare’s BTS Moments, To Rahul Vaidya & Reem Shaikh’s Fun Time

There is so much going on in the television world, from fun behind-the-scenes moments to dancing with co-stars. We ensure to give you all the updates about your favorite shows and stars in one place, from Nia Sharma, Aishwarya Khare, Rahul Vaidya, and Reem Shaikh.

1) Nia Sharma’s Classical Dance On The Sets Of Suhagan Chudail

In collaboration with co-star Debchandrima, Nia posted a video from the sets of Suhagan Chudail. In the video, the actresses show their classical dance skills by performing the iconic song In Aankhon Ki Masti by Asha Bhosle. The duo looks breathtaking in a black and red lehenga, showcasing their Desi side. In the end, the divas end up laughing, creating a candid moment.

View Instagram Post 1: TV Gossips: Nia Sharma's Classical Dance, Aishwarya Khare's BTS Moments, To Rahul Vaidya & Reem Shaikh's Fun Time

2) Rupali Ganguly Dances With Her On-screen Daughter-in-law

Taking some time off, Anupamaa fame Rupali shared a video treating her fans with her adorable dancing skills. The actress dances behind the scenes with her on-screen daughter-in-law. Wearing a beautiful purple saree, she looks pretty, and her coordination with her co-star is so fun.

View Instagram Post 2: TV Gossips: Nia Sharma's Classical Dance, Aishwarya Khare's BTS Moments, To Rahul Vaidya & Reem Shaikh's Fun Time

3) Bhagya Lakshmi Fame Aishwarya Khare’s BTS Moments With Maera Mishra And Kids Masti

The on-screen rivals Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Malishka (Maera Mishra) share a very special and close bond off-screen. In the new BTS photos, Maera poses with Aishwarya hugging her close, and the cheerful smiles on their faces show their chemistry. The other photos show their quirkiness behind the scenes.

While the other video shared by Rohit Suchanti shows the ‘Nautanki Bachhe’ on the set, the actor shared fun behind the scenes of his on-screen daughter Paro and son Rohan. The kids looked adorable as they got ready for a birthday party. In contrast, their drama is unmissable.

View Instagram Post 3: TV Gossips: Nia Sharma's Classical Dance, Aishwarya Khare's BTS Moments, To Rahul Vaidya & Reem Shaikh's Fun Time

4) Rahul Vaidya And Reem Shaikh’s Fun Time With Laughter Chefs Team

Singer Rahul took to his Instagram handle and shared a fun video from behind the scenes from the set of Laughter Chefs. In the video, the singer dedicates special songs to the actresses sitting beside him, including Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, and Nia Sharma. Jannat’s demand to tag Disha Parmar is the cutest thing.

View Instagram Post 4: TV Gossips: Nia Sharma's Classical Dance, Aishwarya Khare's BTS Moments, To Rahul Vaidya & Reem Shaikh's Fun Time

5) Jhanak Actresses Desi Charm

Jhanak actresses, including Kajal Pisal, Reena, Aarshavi Joshi, and Patrali Chattopadhyay, make hearts flutter with their typical Bengali beauty avatars. All the actresses flaunt their desi charm in the latest video showcasing their fun time behind the scenes.

View Instagram Post 5: TV Gossips: Nia Sharma's Classical Dance, Aishwarya Khare's BTS Moments, To Rahul Vaidya & Reem Shaikh's Fun Time

6) Kumkum Bhagya’s Chilling Behind-the-scenes Moments

Kumkum Bhagya star Preet Kaur Nayak shared a video showcasing a glimpse of fun behind the scenes. In the video, the lead, Abrar Qazi, chills while sleeping on the floor while his on-screen mother enjoys her coffee on the couch. The fashionista Srishti Jain takes some super fun pictures, and Preet joins in. Overall, this behind-the-scenes glimpse is a perfect look into how the stars are after a hectic shoot.

View Instagram Post 6: TV Gossips: Nia Sharma's Classical Dance, Aishwarya Khare's BTS Moments, To Rahul Vaidya & Reem Shaikh's Fun Time