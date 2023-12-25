Up Your Traditional Swag Like Dheeraj Dhoopar And Arjun Bijlani In Thread Work Kurta

This wedding season, revive the timeless charm of kurta to attend your beloved’s special day. Serving ‘goals’ how to up traditional charm, in the latest photos, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Arjun Bijlani embrace their look in the thread work kurta set. Let’s take a look below.

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Blue Kurta Set

The charming boy of the entertainment world, Dheeraj Dhoopar, never fails to impress with his fashion. The actress ups his traditional swag in a blue kurta set in the latest dump. The actor dons a dark blue kurta with a front slit paired with contrasting white pajamas. The white thread embroidery around the neck and hands looks attractive. With black shoes and glasses, the actor completes his vibe of the wedding season.

Arjun Bijlani’s Green Kurta

The dapper boy of the town, Arjun, spreads his charm in a green kurta set. This kurta set gives his traditional look a swagger style. The outfit includes an olive green kurta with threadwork around the neckline and hands. He paired it with loose pajamas and a half-sleeved jacket to make it more charming. Arjun completes his style with brown shoes, while the black glasses add to his charm.

Whose look did you like the most, Dheeraj Dhoopar or Arjun Bijlani? Drop your views in the comments box below.