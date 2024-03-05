Urfi Javed Gives A Twist To Her Casual Look In Black Horn Top And Blue Jeans; Check Now!

An Indian actress named Urfi Javed has acted in several online and television shows. Her distinctive style is only determined by her name. The most prominent social media sensation, Urfi, is in the fashion industry. But Urfi’s unique sense of style has frequently confused her admirers. The actress captures attention with her exquisite beauty and flair, and it gets hotter because of Urfi’s unique outfit. The diva appeared in a black horn top paired with blue jeans and posted a picture on Instagram. We’re falling back in love with her style after her most recent appearance.

Urfi Javed’s Unique Style Appearance-

Urfi Javed shared a picture series on Instagram story as she appeared in a black horn top and blue jeans. The diva appeared in a black high-neckline with multiple horns attached to the neck, a sleeveless, latex fabric crop top, and paired with light blue jeans. The social media sensation burned the Internet as she fashioned her hair in a middle-parted high bun hairstyle. She kept her makeup minimal with nude lips. In the first picture, she shows her toned abs with a killer attitude on her face. In the last picture, she showed her back outfit appearance.

What is your reaction to Urfi Javed's unique outfit?