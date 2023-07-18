Urfi Javed Hides Modesty With Hand; Styles Herself With Tomatoes

One and only most famous and talked about fashion queen Urfi Javed has constantly captivated her fans through her unusual and sultry styles. She has made outfits from unimaginable things like safety pins, razors, flowers, snaps, and many other things. Her every style stuns the viewers; yet again, she creates buzz for her new Tomatoes avatar.

Urfi Javed’s Style In Tomatoes

The fashionista took to her Instagram and shared sizzling pictures. She wore a black one-shoulder crop top paired with a matching mini skirt. She hides the other side from her hand. While she styled her look with a sleek hairstyle, bold eyes, blushed cheeks, glossy lips and accessorized it with tomato earrings. She also took a bite of tomato in the shared video.

Witnessing the popularity of tomatoes in the market right now after the rise in price, she styled them. The diva also dropped two news related to tomatoes. She dropped the news that Suniel Shetty shared that he is eating fewer tomatoes these days due to the rising price. And the other post says, “Maharashtra farmer becomes a millionaire in a month by selling tomatoes.”

So can you afford to style yourself like Urfi Javed in this increasing costliness? What’s your reaction to this? Let us know in the comments section. Follow IWMBuzz.com.