ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Urfi Javed Hides Modesty With Hand; Styles Herself With Tomatoes

Urfi Javed is a fashion queen. The diva makes a buzz again as she hides her modesty with her hand. While her DIY earrings made of tomatoes grabs attention. Check it out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 Jul,2023 22:05:41
Urfi Javed Hides Modesty With Hand; Styles Herself With Tomatoes 834976

One and only most famous and talked about fashion queen Urfi Javed has constantly captivated her fans through her unusual and sultry styles. She has made outfits from unimaginable things like safety pins, razors, flowers, snaps, and many other things. Her every style stuns the viewers; yet again, she creates buzz for her new Tomatoes avatar.

Urfi Javed’s Style In Tomatoes

The fashionista took to her Instagram and shared sizzling pictures. She wore a black one-shoulder crop top paired with a matching mini skirt. She hides the other side from her hand. While she styled her look with a sleek hairstyle, bold eyes, blushed cheeks, glossy lips and accessorized it with tomato earrings. She also took a bite of tomato in the shared video.

Witnessing the popularity of tomatoes in the market right now after the rise in price, she styled them. The diva also dropped two news related to tomatoes. She dropped the news that Suniel Shetty shared that he is eating fewer tomatoes these days due to the rising price. And the other post says, “Maharashtra farmer becomes a millionaire in a month by selling tomatoes.”

So can you afford to style yourself like Urfi Javed in this increasing costliness? What’s your reaction to this? Let us know in the comments section. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Urfi Javed steals it in her bold dress stitched out of her ‘shoe leather’ 833664
Urfi Javed steals it in her bold dress stitched out of her ‘shoe leather’
Urfi Javed's New DIY Necklace Screams Attention 832747
Urfi Javed’s New DIY Necklace Screams Attention
“Speaking without educating themselves…”, Urfi Javed slams Ameesha Patel for her comment on LGBTQ+ community 832315
“Speaking without educating themselves…”, Urfi Javed slams Ameesha Patel for her comment on LGBTQ+ community
Urfi Javed Hides Her Modesty With Sparkling Stars; Flaunts Backless Look In Video 832114
Urfi Javed Hides Her Modesty With Sparkling Stars; Flaunts Backless Look In Video
Urfi Javed manifests a ‘gem’ of a view by the beach, see pics 809810
Urfi Javed manifests a ‘gem’ of a view by the beach, see pics
Uuf uuf Uorfi, why why Uorfi 806547
Uuf uuf Uorfi, why why Uorfi
Latest Stories
Watch: Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh's Full Masti At Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Promotions 834994
Watch: Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh’s Full Masti At Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Promotions
Subhashree Ganguly Looks Uber In Vacation Pictures; Check Now 834973
Subhashree Ganguly Looks Uber In Vacation Pictures; Check Now
Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) is at No. 1 in Ormax Cinematics's list of Most awaited Hindi Films 834984
Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) is at No. 1 in Ormax Cinematics’s list of Most awaited Hindi Films
Salman Khan took the standard of OTT to the next level! A big milestone to reckon with! 834982
Salman Khan took the standard of OTT to the next level! A big milestone to reckon with!
Akshara Singh Radiates Joy In Casual Couture 834939
Akshara Singh Radiates Joy In Casual Couture
"I feel situations of bullying are hard to identify and hence very difficult to overcome," Adhura actress Rasika Dugal addresses bullying in society 834979
“I feel situations of bullying are hard to identify and hence very difficult to overcome,” Adhura actress Rasika Dugal addresses bullying in society
Read Latest News