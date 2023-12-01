Urfi Javed Horns Glam In Topless Avatar, Take A Look

The undisputed queen of the fashion world never ceases to capture attention with her every new look. The actress always brings something new and out-of-the-box, which is beyond imagination. Her social media feed is a treat for fans. And the latest one is no exception. The actress, this time, goes bold in a topless avatar. Let’s have a look below.

Urfi Javed Goes Topless

Well, it’s not the first time that Urfi ditched upperwear and went bold in a way that no one can imagine. But every time she ditches the top, the diva makes sure to grab attention with her styling sense. However, this time, the fashionista goes bold in a topless avatar. In the shared photo, Urfi is seen posing in a bathtub from her room. With the visuals, it seems she is in a foreign country. She poses, flaunting her bare back as she ditches her top and opts for denim jeans. With the back view, she is horning red signals on the internet and making users swoon.

This is just a glimpse of something new that may come out soon. Urfi Javed is a sensation who always amazes her fans through her sartorial choices wherever she goes. She has made stunning appearances in outfits from sacks, watches, flowers, and more.

Did you like Urfi Javed’s new glam? Drop your views in the comments box below.