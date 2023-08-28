Urfi Javed opens up on her challenges after Bigg Boss exit, read

Urfi Javed, the notable participant of the reality show Bigg Boss, recently shared heartfelt reflections on her experience post-exit from the show. In a candid video, she candidly expressed the emotional rollercoaster she went through after her week-long stint on the show. The video went viral on the internet, where we can see her interacting with the participants from Bigg Boss OTT season 2.

Urfi revealed, “When I was evicted from Bigg Boss in just one week, I felt like my life was over. I cried so much, wondering what I had done. I felt like I had accomplished nothing in my life. I questioned how I would move forward, being someone who earns a living alone. How would I support my home? If no one would give me work, then it’s fine.” She admitted to gradually realizing that her clothing choices had garnered her attention. This led her to contemplate how she could channel this newfound attention.

The actress further explained, “I mean, why not make use of whatever is helping me support my household? Food is coming to my table, my family is happy, and I am content. It’s not wrong; you’re not hurting anyone. You’re doing your job, and that’s a good thing, absolutely.”

Urfi’s candid statements shed light on the psychological and emotional impact of her short-lived Bigg Boss journey. Her open mind about her initial struggles and subsequent realization regarding leveraging attention for her well-being offers a glimpse into the multifaceted aspects of a reality show contestant’s experience. The video serves as a reminder of the complexities and challenges that individuals face both during and after their participation in such televised competitions.