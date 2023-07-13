ADVERTISEMENT
Urfi Javed steals it in her bold dress stitched out of her ‘shoe leather’

Urfi Javed leaves internet swooned once again, as she steals the show in a daring and unconventional dress made entirely out of "shoe leather."

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 Jul,2023 19:30:57
Urfi Javed leaves internet swooned once again, as she steals the show in a daring and unconventional dress made entirely out of “shoe leather.” Known for her eccentric fashion choices, Urfi never fails to surprise us with her unique style, and this outfit takes it to a whole new level.

Imagine wearing a dress made from the same material as your favorite pair of shoes! Urfi’s creativity and boldness shine through as she rocks this extraordinary ensemble, turning heads and sparking curiosity. It’s clear that she’s not afraid to take fashion risks and stand out from the crowd.

With the video that she shared, Urfi exudes confidence and shows us that fashion is all about having fun and expressing yourself. Who knew that “shoe leather” could be transformed into such a statement piece? It’s a true fashion adventure that leaves us excited to see what Urfi will come up with next.

Have a look-

Sharing the video, she teamed it up with kohled eyes, pink glossy lips and curly hairdo.

Urfi Javed’s fearless fashion choices are a reminder to embrace our individuality and think outside the box when it comes to personal style. She proves that fashion can be playful, unexpected, and a way to express our unique personalities.

So, next time you’re feeling bold, why not try something unconventional and create your own fashion magic, just like Urfi, or maybe not?

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

