Urfi Javed Steals Spotlight Embracing Her Look In Stunning Purple Sequin Saree, See How

The undisputed queen of fashion, Urfi Javed, is known to create havoc on the internet with her sartorial fashion choices. From handmade safety pin dresses to sack-made co-ord sets, she has experimented with everything that one cannot imagine. And that’s what makes her different from the rest. She is an inspiration. If you are wondering what’s new in her latest dump, let us reveal that this time, the actress graced her look in a beautiful simple saree by a famous brand.

Urfi Javed’s Simple Saree Look

Ditching her experimenting fashion, this time Urfi flaunted her stunning figure in a saree from the famous clothing brand ITRH. The purple saree features sparkling sequins, creating a chic look. She pairs her darling saree with a deep plunging neckline blouse that screams attention. The pre-stitched saree is perfectly plated, and the co-ordinated pallu looks classy. In this vibrant shade, the actress looked nothing short of a fairytale desi girl.

But wait, there is more! Urfi opted for a white pearl-layered choker necklace, which gave her dreamy allure. The matching earrings complement her look. The sleek, clean, combed bun with side-part flick added an artistic touch. The winged eyeliner, smokey makeup, red cheeks, and glossy pink lips sealed her look to perfection.

In the shared video, Urfi flaunts her sensuous figure in a beautiful purple saree. With her different and out-of-the-box choices, this plain saree look is our favorite.

Did you like Urfi Javed’s purple saree look? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.