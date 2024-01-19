Urfi Javed Takes A Dig At Shibani Dandekar Says ‘Style Ain’t For Everyone’

Urfi Javed often becomes the talk of the town, whether it’s her new fashion or another controversy. After commenting on Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan’s middle-class upbringing statement, Urfi now takes a dig at Shibani Dandekar for her new appearance in a dress that looked like it was inspired by Urfi, but in real it was inspired by a famous Hollywood singer, Beyonce.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Urfi Javed shared the post from Instant Bollywood and expressed the whole matter in the text. The post features Shibani Dandekar alongside Hollywood singer Beyonce and the text says ‘Beyonce Dress’ and the caption said, “Fans were thinking Shibani’s dress is inspired by @urf7i but it’s actually by brand Loewe, and was wore by @beyonce for her World Tour in 2023!”

Reacting to this, Urfi Javed called Shibani insecure as she opted for a paid post to clarify that she wore a super expensive dress inspired by an American superstar and not her. “It’s your own insecurity when you had to opt for paid post to clarify that you wore a super expensive brand by a very famous designer inspired by an American superstar and not me. We get it! You’re rich, you wear luxury brands ! Calm down now! Geeeeesh.”

Further, in the other story, Urfi shared the post from Bollywood Access and claimed that Shibani made the account holder change the caption here too. “She also had them change the caption here general audience don’t really care about your expensive brands what they meant was style wise but I get it! Youre a fashin girl who doesn’t wannna get compared to a girl like me who doesn’t wear expensive brands but her own designs ! I get it madam.”

In her last story, she wrote, “Anyone with money can buy expensive clothes, but Style, that ain’t for everyone.” However, Shibani Dandekar has not reacted on this matter.

