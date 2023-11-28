Urfi Javed turns saucy in blue bikini set, see photos

Turning up the heat, Urfi Javed sets pulses racing as she stuns in a mesmerizing see-through blue bikini set. The actress confidently dons a stylish see-through bikini top paired flawlessly with complementing bikini bottoms. With her hair left deliberately messy and flowing, Urfi captured the essence of her sultry look in a saucy full-length mirror selfie shared on her social media handle.

Fashion Maverick Urfi Javed: A Trendsetter with a bold flair

Urfi Javed, catapulted into the limelight during her stint on Bigg Boss OTT, has consistently made headlines for her bold and unconventional fashion choices. Notably, she garnered attention for donning a dress crafted from a garbage bag, showcasing her fearless approach to style. Lifestyle Asia has labeled many of her creations as ‘bizarre dresses,’ ranging from ensembles made of watches, yellow flowers, and chains, to pins.

Google’s Most Searched Asian

In December 2022, Urfi Javed achieved the remarkable feat of becoming one of the most searched Asians on Google, surpassing even established Bollywood celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor and Disha Patani. The actress, with over four million Instagram followers as of January 2023, continues to command attention not just for her on-screen presence but also for her trendsetting fashion choices that keep fans and fashion enthusiasts intrigued.