Vaidehi Nair to play the epitome of beauty, Rohini in Colors' Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav

Actress Vaidehi Nair who has recently been part of TV shows Sirf Tum, Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, Raazz Mahal Dakini Ka Rahasya has bagged a plump role in the upcoming Colors show Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions. Created and produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav’, stars Ram Yashvardhan, who is known for his roles in mythological shows and Ishqbaaaz fame Subha Rajput in the lead roles of Shiv and Shakti respectively.

Vaidehi will be seen playing the role of Rohini, who is one of the Nakshatra, the most loved wife of Chandra Dev.

The best part about this role will be that this will be the first time Vaidehi will be involved in a romantic angle in a TV show.

Actor Meer Ali will play Chandra Dev, who is opposite Vaidehi.

We hear that the chemistry between Rohini and Chandra Dev is looking good in the show.

Rohini, as per Hindu mythology is the daughter of Daksha and sister of the 26 other Nakshatras.

The romantic angle between Rohini and Chandra Dev will be one of the highlights that the show will have.

The supporting cast for the show includes Nirbhay Wadhwa, Tarun Khanna, Puneet Vashist, Vishwajit Pradhan, Dinesh Mehta, Meer Ali, and Nimai Bali.

Getting back to Vaidehi’s character, Rohini is considered to be very beautiful. And we hear that a lot of detailing and vision has gone into the look that Vaidehi has gotten for the show.

Vaidehi commented on her look and role, “Yes, I am excited about this role and show. The look given to me is exquisite. The role of Rohini has a lot to do in the story plot. Above all, the love story of Rohini and Chandra Dev will be something to watch out for. I am grateful to Siddharth Sir for choosing and believing in me for this role.”

Shibapriya Sen, the stylist of RadhaKrishn fame has styled all the characters and given them their perfect looks.

Best of luck, Vaidehi!!