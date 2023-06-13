ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Vaidehi Nair to play the epitome of beauty, Rohini in Colors' Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav

Vaidehi Nair the talented actor will play the role of Rohini, Chandra Dev's wife in Colors' Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav. She will play the epitome of beauty and her look is engaging to the core.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 Jun,2023 16:33:45
Vaidehi Nair to play the epitome of beauty, Rohini in Colors' Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav

Actress Vaidehi Nair who has recently been part of TV shows Sirf Tum, Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, Raazz Mahal Dakini Ka Rahasya has bagged a plump role in the upcoming Colors show Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions. Created and produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav’, stars Ram Yashvardhan, who is known for his roles in mythological shows and Ishqbaaaz fame Subha Rajput in the lead roles of Shiv and Shakti respectively.

Vaidehi will be seen playing the role of Rohini, who is one of the Nakshatra, the most loved wife of Chandra Dev.

The best part about this role will be that this will be the first time Vaidehi will be involved in a romantic angle in a TV show.

Actor Meer Ali will play Chandra Dev, who is opposite Vaidehi.

We hear that the chemistry between Rohini and Chandra Dev is looking good in the show.

Rohini, as per Hindu mythology is the daughter of Daksha and sister of the 26 other Nakshatras.

The romantic angle between Rohini and Chandra Dev will be one of the highlights that the show will have.

The supporting cast for the show includes Nirbhay Wadhwa, Tarun Khanna, Puneet Vashist, Vishwajit Pradhan, Dinesh Mehta, Meer Ali, and Nimai Bali.

Getting back to Vaidehi’s character, Rohini is considered to be very beautiful. And we hear that a lot of detailing and vision has gone into the look that Vaidehi has gotten for the show.

Vaidehi commented on her look and role, “Yes, I am excited about this role and show. The look given to me is exquisite. The role of Rohini has a lot to do in the story plot. Above all, the love story of Rohini and Chandra Dev will be something to watch out for. I am grateful to Siddharth Sir for choosing and believing in me for this role.”

Shibapriya Sen, the stylist of RadhaKrishn fame has styled all the characters and given them their perfect looks.

Best of luck, Vaidehi!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan struggles to reach Elahi on her wedding day
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan struggles to reach Elahi on her wedding day
I am excited to see the audiences’ reaction to the new Ruhaan’s comeback in Rabb Se Hai Dua: Ankit Raizada
I am excited to see the audiences’ reaction to the new Ruhaan’s comeback in Rabb Se Hai Dua: Ankit Raizada
Exclusive: Chunky Pandey joins Anupam Kher in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69
Exclusive: Chunky Pandey joins Anupam Kher in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69
Exclusive: Perry Chhabra bags Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail
Exclusive: Perry Chhabra bags Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail
Veggies are a major part of my diet: Gautam Kapur
Veggies are a major part of my diet: Gautam Kapur
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Ekam to get arrested
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Ekam to get arrested
Latest Stories
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot wins cooking competition
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot wins cooking competition
Jannat Zubair Sends Out Love To Shivangi Joshi On The Launch Of Her Music Video; Check Here
Jannat Zubair Sends Out Love To Shivangi Joshi On The Launch Of Her Music Video; Check Here
Bhagya Lakshmi reaches 600 episodes, making Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti thrilled
Bhagya Lakshmi reaches 600 episodes, making Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti thrilled
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan and Kathaa celebrate negative test results with a dance
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan and Kathaa celebrate negative test results with a dance
Seychelles is my dream date destination: Satyamvada Singh
Seychelles is my dream date destination: Satyamvada Singh
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Is Happy And Glowing; Take A Look
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Is Happy And Glowing; Take A Look
Read Latest News