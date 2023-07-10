Viewers will see an exciting journey for my character in Palkon Ki Chaon Mein: Nazre Inayat

Actress Nazre Inayat has entered the Dangal show Palkon Ki Chaon Mein which is produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions. Nazre will play the role of Nandini, who is the sister of the male lead, played by Vin Rana. Nazre was seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Human, which starred Shefali Shah.

Now, Nazre will enter the Dangal show as a replacement for actor Sheetal Ranjankar.

Says Nazre, “I am very happy to have bagged this role in Palkon Ki Chaon Mein. I will now play the role of Nandini, and viewers can expect a fresh and exciting journey for this character in the Dangal show.”

“I had a good run in Human, wherein I was appreciated for the role of Rano. The series in itself was well-received. To do television is a challenge and I am ready for it now,” adds Nazre.

Sheetal who earlier played the role of Nandini in the show, has opted out owing to her commitment to another project, is what we hear.

Nazre has earlier starred in episodic roles in series of Ullu Originals and MX Player. “Web is a medium where we get new challenges as performers. Having said this, this role in the Dangal show has a lot of scope. I look forward to good times with the show, in the role.”

Here’s wishing Nazre all the very best!!