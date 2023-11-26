Viral Photos: Dheeraj Dhoopar drops different avatar looks from his OTT debut “Tatlubaaz”

Dheeraj Dhoopar, a renowned actor recognized for his roles in TV series like Kundali Bhagya and Saubhagyavati Bhava 2, is making his debut in the world of OTT with the upcoming series “Tatlubaaz.” Alongside popular actors Divya Agarwal, Nargis Fakhri, and Zeishan Quadri, Dhoopar has shared his excitement by revealing various looks from the show on his social media. Directed by Vibhu Kashyap, Tatlubaaz follows the story of Bulbul, a cunning conman entangled in phishing activities in Banaras, leading to a series of events involving theft, deception, and murder. The much-anticipated series is scheduled to premiere on Epic On starting November 25.

Dheeraj Dhoopar opens on playing conman Tatlubaaz

He said, “Tatlubaaz is a story of a conman and I am playing the titular character. My character’s name is Bulbul Tyaagi, he is a con artist and he is someone who takes different getups to con people, and travels to different cities. So for me, I think, I always wanted to do something like this in my entire career and I don’t think anything else could be a better way to make my OTT debut. I am super thrilled to be a part of this show and looking forward to another season of it. It’s coming on 25th November. The story is good, the star cast is big, and I have Nargis Fakhri, Divya Aggarwal, and Zeishan Quadri opposite me.”

He added “ “I got into 5-6 get-ups for the show, I gained 6 kgs for it. So OTT being a little realistic medium, we shot in actual locations, we shot in Banaras, Lucknow, Rai Bareilly, Ali Bagh, Goa, and Mumbai, so had great fun. In TV what happens we shoot in an air-conditioned setup, but in OTT you travel to different places to offer realistic media. This character also has this lingo thing, wherever he goes, he catches the local languages, so you will also see me speaking different languages in the show.” as quoted by DNA.

Are you excited to watch Dheeraj Dhoopar’s magic on the screen? Stay tuned