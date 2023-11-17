Viral Photos: Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s post-game rendezvous after India’s win leaves internet awed

In a spontaneous post-game rendezvous at Wankhede Stadium, Mouni Roy and her husband, Suraj Nambiar, reveled in the afterglow of India’s resounding triumph over New Zealand. Mouni, sporting a stylish white corset top with a deep neckline paired effortlessly with jogger pants, emanated relaxed style. Her tousled waves and understated makeup added an air of casual chic to the celebratory look. Alongside her friend Suraj Nambiar, Mouni shared the joy of India’s win with an understated caption that spoke volumes: “We won.”

The country collectively basked in the glory of India securing a coveted spot in the finals of the 2023 World Cup after a thrilling match at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium. The star-studded audience, including Bollywood luminaries such as John Abraham, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranbir Kapoor, witnessed the historic victory. Among the attendees, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar joined the jubilation.

Post the adrenaline-charged match, Mouni Roy took to her social media canvas, sharing a captivating series of snapshots that captured the essence of the celebratory atmosphere at Wankhede Stadium. Her caption, a euphoric “We wonnnnnnnnnnn,” echoed the sentiment of a triumphant nation. The images featured Mouni, Suraj Nambiar, and a friend, encapsulating the camaraderie and infectious joy following India’s splendid victory. Mouni’s post not only celebrated the cricketing achievement but also highlighted the vibrant spirit of unity and elation shared by fans and celebrities alike.