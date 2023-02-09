Hina Khan is a fitness freak, no doubt in that! The actress has time and again shared videos and posts on her Instagram, reflecting the similar energy with her fans. The actress follows a strict routine when it comes to her health and keeping herself in shape. Owing to that, the diva has now shared a video on her social media handle, where we can see her drilling out her yoga drills like a pro.

Ariel Yoga is currently in! All celebs across the country are all over it for the benefits it provides. Given that, this popular tv personality, who’s been known for her amazing acting skills in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and others, isn’t keeping herself away from following the trend either.

Coming to the video, we can see Hina Khan wearing a blue sheer bralette that she teamed with black high waist pants. The actress completed the look with a high top ponytail. She rounded the look off with no makeup on and bare feet. Hanging from a string rope tied to the ceiling the actress swings in the air like a feather.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Coz I am feeling good 😊#reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro #trendingreels #ReelsWithHK @dipikavijay 🤗”

Here take a look-

The video got her fans and fitness enthusiasts inspired right away. With people coming in to praise her flexibility and strength. Well, not denying we are super impressed too. Hina Khan pulls off every move with utmost patience and perfection.

What do you think? Let us know in comments below-