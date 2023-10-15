Television | Celebrities

In a recent viral video, the glitzy world of Indian television came alive as Pranali Rathod, the popular actor known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), took centre stage at her sister Ruchi's birthday bash. Check out the video below

In a recent viral video, the glitzy world of Indian television came alive as Pranali Rathod, the popular actor known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), took centre stage at her sister Ruchi’s birthday bash. The video captured the essence of the glamorous evening, leaving fans and followers in awe of the Rathod sisters’ close-knit bond.

Pranali Rathod radiated elegance as she graced the occasion in a stunning sleeveless bodycon dress, accentuated by a high-knotted hairbun that exuded sophistication. With a touch of minimal makeup, she maintained a chic yet understated look, highlighting her natural beauty. The video showcases the sisters reveling in the birthday celebration, with Pranali’s infectious smile reflecting the sheer joy of the moment.

The heartwarming highlight of the video occurs as Ruchi, the birthday girl, takes center stage to cut the birthday cake. In a touching gesture, she lovingly feeds Pranali the very first piece, symbolizing their unbreakable sisterly bond. The sisters’ affectionate moment of cake sharing resonated with viewers and underscored the close relationship they share.

The festivities continue with the two sisters indulging in refreshing mocktails, providing a glimpse into the fun-filled celebration. As the evening unfolds, the video captures the duo relishing a scrumptious dinner, adding an element of gastronomic delight to the affair. The event not only celebrated Ruchi’s special day but also showcased the glamorous and heartwarming world of these two talented sisters, leaving fans captivated by their endearing camaraderie.