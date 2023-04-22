Vlog: Surbhi Chandna is feeling romantic and loved, here's how

Surbhi Chandna looks astounding in her latest reel, check out the video below

Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram handle to share another striking video from her Portugal diaries. The actress can be seen all stylish in her sheer avatar. The diva left us all astounded with her preppy look in Portugal. Earlier, too the actress has shared videos and pictures from her Portugal diaries, giving us nothing but travel goals.

Surbhi is an avid social media user too. She owns a vast number of fan following on her Instagram handle. She currently has over 5 million followers on her Instagram profile. All thanks to the excellent videos and pictures she shared on her gram.

Surbhi Chandna shares reel from Portugal

In the video we can see Surbhi Chandna wearing a stylish one shoulder yellow top. She teamed it with stylish floral blue skirt. The actress can be seen taking a stroll by the Portugal waters. The actress looked stunning as she teamed the look with her sleek straight hair and minimal makeup. She completed the look with a pair of white ballerina shoes.

Sharing the video, “Loving the feeling of being lost in Sintra & Cascais”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Surbhi’s acting prowess and striking presence soon landed her several lead roles in other popular TV shows, including “Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi…Meri Bhabhi”, “Ishqbaaaz”, and “Sanjivani”. Her performances in these shows earned her critical acclaim and numerous awards, including the Indian Television Academy Award for Best Actress in a Negative Role for her role in “Ishqbaaaz”. However, she shot to fame with her work in the show Naagin 5. She was last seen in Sherdil Shergill.