ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Watch: Dheeraj Dhoopar goes all cuddles with son Zayn, fans go awe

Dheeraj Dhoopar, the dashing dreamboat of the small screen, melts hearts with his adorable father-son bonding moment. In a heartwarming video that has taken social media by storm, Dheeraj can be seen showering his son Zayn with cuddles and affection

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Jun,2023 10:50:29
Watch: Dheeraj Dhoopar goes all cuddles with son Zayn, fans go awe

Get ready to say “aww” as Dheeraj Dhoopar, the dashing dreamboat of the small screen, melts hearts with his adorable father-son bonding moment. In a heartwarming video that has taken social media by storm, Dheeraj can be seen showering his son Zayn with cuddles and affection, leaving fans swooning in delight.

Dheeraj Dhoopar has not only won hearts with his on-screen charm but has also stolen the show with his endearing moments as a doting father. It’s moments like these that remind us of the beautiful and priceless joys that come with fatherhood.

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s adorable post with his son Zayn

The actor doesn’t miss a chance to cherish his fatherhood! Ever since he welcomed Zayn along with his wife Vinny to his life, the actor has been ringing in happiness into his life. And now again, the actor has shared a video on his social media handle, where we can see him cuddling his son Zayn, while the father-son duo together enjoys the moment to core.

Check the video below-

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s work front

Dheeraj first gained prominence with his portrayal of Prem Bharadwaj in the immensely popular television show “Sasural Simar Ka.” His nuanced performance as a loving husband and devoted son resonated with audiences, earning him accolades and a special place in their hearts. His on-screen chemistry with co-stars and his ability to effortlessly convey a range of emotions showcased his versatility as an actor.

Continuing his successful journey, Dheeraj took on the lead role of Karan Luthra in the romantic drama series “Kundali Bhagya.” His portrayal of a wealthy and dynamic businessman captivated viewers, making Karan Luthra one of the most beloved characters on Indian television.

He was last seen in the show Sherdil Shergill that made her earn immense love and admiration from the netizens.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Take the casual fashion cue from Mohsin Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar
Take the casual fashion cue from Mohsin Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar
Men In Black: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohsin Khan steal the show
Men In Black: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohsin Khan steal the show
Adorable: Dheeraj Dhoopar gets all awe of his son in swimming pool
Adorable: Dheeraj Dhoopar gets all awe of his son in swimming pool
'Kundali Bhagya' fame Dheeraj Dhoopar shares adorable birthday wish for father, we are in love
'Kundali Bhagya' fame Dheeraj Dhoopar shares adorable birthday wish for father, we are in love
Watch: Shraddha Arya And Dheeraj Dhoopar's Unforgettable Onscreen Chemistry
Watch: Shraddha Arya And Dheeraj Dhoopar's Unforgettable Onscreen Chemistry
Inside Dheeraj Dhoopar and Nakuul Mehta’s Eid celebrations
Inside Dheeraj Dhoopar and Nakuul Mehta’s Eid celebrations
Latest Stories
‘ShaHina’ is back again! Hina Khan shares insights
‘ShaHina’ is back again! Hina Khan shares insights
Unleashing Surbhi Jyoti’s penultimate fashion voyage
Unleashing Surbhi Jyoti’s penultimate fashion voyage
Govind Nihalani’s Dev, Released on June 11, 2004, Is More Relevant Today Than Ever
Govind Nihalani’s Dev, Released on June 11, 2004, Is More Relevant Today Than Ever
RIP: Actor-director Mangal Dhillon no more
RIP: Actor-director Mangal Dhillon no more
Erica Fernandes is rediscovering new momentum in life, read
Erica Fernandes is rediscovering new momentum in life, read
“Tu kitni pyaari re”, Raj Anadkat is lost in love
“Tu kitni pyaari re”, Raj Anadkat is lost in love
Read Latest News