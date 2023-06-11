Watch: Dheeraj Dhoopar goes all cuddles with son Zayn, fans go awe

Get ready to say “aww” as Dheeraj Dhoopar, the dashing dreamboat of the small screen, melts hearts with his adorable father-son bonding moment. In a heartwarming video that has taken social media by storm, Dheeraj can be seen showering his son Zayn with cuddles and affection, leaving fans swooning in delight.

Dheeraj Dhoopar has not only won hearts with his on-screen charm but has also stolen the show with his endearing moments as a doting father. It’s moments like these that remind us of the beautiful and priceless joys that come with fatherhood.

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s adorable post with his son Zayn

The actor doesn’t miss a chance to cherish his fatherhood! Ever since he welcomed Zayn along with his wife Vinny to his life, the actor has been ringing in happiness into his life. And now again, the actor has shared a video on his social media handle, where we can see him cuddling his son Zayn, while the father-son duo together enjoys the moment to core.

Check the video below-

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s work front

Dheeraj first gained prominence with his portrayal of Prem Bharadwaj in the immensely popular television show “Sasural Simar Ka.” His nuanced performance as a loving husband and devoted son resonated with audiences, earning him accolades and a special place in their hearts. His on-screen chemistry with co-stars and his ability to effortlessly convey a range of emotions showcased his versatility as an actor.

Continuing his successful journey, Dheeraj took on the lead role of Karan Luthra in the romantic drama series “Kundali Bhagya.” His portrayal of a wealthy and dynamic businessman captivated viewers, making Karan Luthra one of the most beloved characters on Indian television.

He was last seen in the show Sherdil Shergill that made her earn immense love and admiration from the netizens.