Watch: Hina Khan Gets Groovy In Monsoon

The talented, gorgeous, bold, and beautiful Hina Khan is an inspiration for many in the entertainment business. Her incredible success in the field has impressed everyone. In comparison, her social media presence keeps her buzzing in the headlines. In her latest reel, she gets groovy in monsoon on her popular song Barsaat Aa Gayi.

Hina Khan Grooves On Barsaat Aa Gayi

In the shared reel, Hina wore a blue floral printed kurta paired with a matching pajama and dupatta. She styled it with minimal makeup with just lipstick and blushes. At the same time, a long jhumka rounded her appearance. She looked gorgeous throughout the video.

Hina grooved to the song flaunting her gorgeousness. She danced her heart out throughout the video on her song Barsaat Aa Gayi. It is a song by Javed Mohsin, Shreya Ghoshal, and Stebin Ban. The trio collaborated together to entertain the viewers.

Barsaat Aa Gayi is the music video featuring Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh. The duo impressed the viewers with their chemistry and gorgeousness in the song. Hina and Shaheer have also worked in the music video Mohabbat Hai and Runjhun. The duo is one of the most loved couples on screen. They are fun and adorable to watch together. Also, they share a great bond with each other.

Undoubtedly you enjoyed watching Hina Khan groove on Barsaat Aa Gayi.