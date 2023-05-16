Watch: Hina Khan Goes Groovy To 'Parda Hata Do

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Hina Khan has impressed the audience over the year with her performance and style. The actress has evolved over the years in terms of her style. She enjoys a massive fandom on her social media handle and treats her fans with something new. In the recent Instagram reel, the actress dances on Parda Hata Do. Let’s check out.

Hina Khan Grooves To Parda Hata Do

The captivating beauty Hina took to Instagram and shared a reel video on her profile. She donned a green embroidered v-neckline Anarkali kurta paired with palazzo and chunni in the video. Her open hairstyle blushed cheeks, white motif choker, pink lips, and heels elevated her look. The actress flaunted her sassy style throughout the video and grooved on the song Parda Hata Do. Her beautiful smile grabbed netizens’ attention.

The diva captioned her post, “Hum pyaar karne waale hain koi ghair nahi..” Hina Khan always mesmerizes her fans with the unexpected. Her sassy look undoubtedly made you too play the song and dance a little.

Hina Khan Shows

The beautiful actress started her journey by chance from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and worked in the show for 8 long years. Later she appeared in shows like Kasauti Zindagii Ki, Naagin, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss, and others. The actress has also done some web films that gained her popularity.

