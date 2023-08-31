Television | Celebrities

Hina Khan, with her skillful dancing talented, is making fans go gaga over her mesmerizing performance on the beautiful song 'Voh Tere Mere Ishq Ka.'

Hold your seats, folks, because you are likely to swoon with the mesmerizing mudra dance performance by Hina Khan. The versatile beauty, with her style and stunning dance skills, has always captivated her fans. In her gorgeous traditional flair, the diva is mesmerizing us with her jaw-dropping dancing moves.

Hina Khan’s Mesmerizing Dance Moves

Taking to her Instagram, Hina shared a video of her classical mudra dance moves. In the video, she can be seen wearing a plain yellow elegant anarkali with a low v neckline. She paired the drape with a floral printed dupatta. Her open hairstyle, smokey eye makeup, and green contrasting accessories round her traditional look.

Hina got us drooling over her mesmerizing dance moves. With her hand and finger movements, she performed syncing with the lyrics of ‘Voh Tere Mere Ishq Ka.’ At the same time, her expressions were just the cherry on the cake. The beauty undoubtedly got us covered with her magical performance.

Watch the video:-

‘Voh Tere Mere Ishq Ka’ is a beautiful classical song by Sunidhi Chauhan. And this is one of Hina Khan’s favorite songs, as she mentioned in her caption.

Her caption says, “Woh tere mere Ishq ka ik shayarana daur sa tha..

One of my fav songs.. @sunidhichauhan5 your voice is Love.”

So, did Hina Khan’s Mudra dance moves get you covered? Please let us know in the comments.