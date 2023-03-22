Parth Samthaan is one of the leading actors from the television industry. The actor shot to fame with his work in shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan and later to that, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Given his honing acting chops back-to-back, the actor became one of the most loved actors in the industry. He owns a huge fanbase too.

The actor also keeps it ardently active on Instagram. Well, let’s be honest with the craze and ever increasing popularity of Instagram, it has become a mandatory call for the celebs too to be active on their Instagram handles. Owing to that, Parth has now shared a grand video that shows a sneak peek from his crazy wild birthday night, that he spent with his fans.

In the video, we can see Parth Samthaan wearing some of his crazy outfits. While that he parties all wild and crazy, banging head to electrifying music. The video showcased the grand arrangements that the actor had for his birthday. From the cake to the decorations, everything looked right on point. One of his outfit showcased a leather funky jacket topped on his black co-Ords. While in another segment we could spot him all decked up like a boss in a glittery maroon blazer suit.

Sharing the video, Parth Samthaan wrote, “I know m late to post this but still ..didn’t wanna make this a throwback video 🙈#birthdaynight🎉 #memorable one ❤️🥰🥰🥰🥰#dilchahtahai”

Here take a look-

Well, definitely a Dil Chahta Hai birthday moment! What do you say? Let us know in the comments below and for more such exclusive updates on celebs stay tuned to IWMBuzz.