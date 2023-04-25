Watch: Pranali Rathod And Harshad Chopda's Amazing Chemistry On Stage

In this article, check out the beautiful chemistry between Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai couple Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda has become a household name for the audience. Their fantastic performance and chemistry have won hearts all over the country. And yet again, another throwback video of the duo dancing together is buzzing online. Read more to watch.

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda Beautiful Chemistry While Dancing

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda are dancing together to the beautiful song Tera Ban Jaunga from the film Kabir Singh. Both of them performed this whole song gracefully. Their every step and moment was very filmy and on point. This performance is from the ITA 2022 award function. Many big stars were also present and enjoyed Abira’s performance on stage. At the same time, the audience was thrilled to watch them.

Pranali Rathod And Harshad Chopda’s Work

Pranali Rathod always wanted to become an actress. So she started her acting journey with the show Pyaar Pehli Baar as Saanvi. And later, she bagged different roles in the industry. On the other hand, Harshad Chopda started his journey from Mamta in 2006 and later worked in many successful shows, including Bepanaah, Tere Liye, and Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil.

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda enjoy a massive fan following on their Instagram account. She has more than 1.3 million followers. Harshad Chopda also has a huge fandom, with more than 3.3 million followers on his Instagram profile.

