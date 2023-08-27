Watch: Shweta Tiwari Goes Bossy In Black And White Pantsuit

The stunning Shweta Tiwari always gets hearts racing with her fashion file. Whether you want to slay the casual look or want to rule with your regal style, she is an ultimate source of inspiration with her sartorial fashion choices. Today, the ageless beauty in the latest video turns bossy in a chic black and white pantsuit.

Shweta Tiwari’s Bossy Avatar In Black And White Pantsuit

Styled by Ananya Arora, Shweta Tiwari looked nothing less than a queen in her bossy pantsuit style. She donned the black blazer and pants with contrasting white inner. She is the queen of hearts who always impresses her fans with her chic styles.

Shweta adds an extra dose of sophistication with her soft curls hairstyle, smokey eye makeup, and nude lips. She uplifts her glam with toe-point heels. Throughout her photo shoot, the actress embraced her stunning bossy vibes with a fierce attitude and personality.

Great work by Deepak Das and Kakali Das, who captured the actress in striking and perfect shots and crafted it sequentially. In the monochrome pictures, she makes fans’ jaws drop.

Did you like Shweta Tiwari’s Bossy glam in black and white pantsuit style? Please share your views in the comments section.