Surbhi Chandna is currently having her best times in Portugal. The actress has now recently shared a video from her trip to Portugal, where we can see her having a good time on the streets. Taking a stroll, the actress gave off nothing but goals. In the video, we can see her grooving, while she basks under the Portugal sun.

Watch below-

Surbhi Chandna shares goof moment from Portugal

Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram handle to share a video from her Portugal diaries. The actress can be seen in a stylish black sleeveless top. She completed the look with her high-waisted denim jeans. The actress clubbed it off with sleek mid-parted hairbun, classy black sunglass and minimal makeup. Showing off some groove and dance moves, the actress looks like she enjoyed the day all at its best.

Portugal- The Paradise

This beautiful country on the southwestern coast of Europe has a lot to offer, from its charming cities to its picturesque villages and breathtaking coastline.

One of the most captivating cities in Portugal is Lisbon, the capital city. This vibrant metropolis is a blend of old and new, with colorful buildings, narrow cobblestone streets, and lively neighborhoods. Visitors can explore historic landmarks such as the Belem Tower, taste local cuisine, and take in the panoramic views of the city from the many miradouros (viewpoints) throughout the city.

Work Front

Surbhi made her acting debut in 2009 with the television show “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” but she gained recognition for her role as Haya Qureshi in the show “Qubool Hai.” She has appeared in many popular television shows such as “Ishqbaaaz,” “Sanjivani,” and “Naagin 5.” Surbhi has also won several awards for her performances, including the Indian Television Academy Awards, Gold Awards, and Asian Viewers Television Awards.

Surbhi is also known for her fashion sense and social media presence. She has a huge following on Instagram, where she often shares her fashion and beauty tips with her fans. Surbhi is considered one of the most stylish actresses in the Indian television industry.