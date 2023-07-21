Watch: Urfi Javed Takes Barbie Fever To Another Level With Red Hairs

Barbie fever is spreading like wildfire. The world is getting obsessed with the pink color. Dressed in pink, fans are all excited and rushing to watch the film in the theatres. The film features Hollywood actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Taking the fever to another level now, fashionista Urfi Javed shared her new avatar. Let’s check it out.

Urfi Javed’s Barbie Fever

The diva dropped a video on her Instagram handle flaunting her Barbiecore vibes. In the viral clip, the actress was seen posing in silver glittery shorts as she flaunted her red hair throughout the video. At the same time, she hides her modesty with sparkling Hindi words Fa and Ka.

In the video, Urfi Javed can be seen enjoying her vacation in the swimming pool. She had a fun time in the water. In her caption, she wrote, “Actually a Barbie.”

Urfi Javed is known for her styling. She makes outfits from unimaginable things. Her experimenting looks have always surprised the netizens. Sometimes she wears a dress made of razors, safety pins to flowers, sacks, etc. Other than that, the diva has also worked on many TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasauti Zindagi Ki. Her appearance in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 gathered her fame.

