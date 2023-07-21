ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Watch: Urfi Javed Takes Barbie Fever To Another Level With Red Hairs

Urfi Javed is taking the Barbie fever to another level with her new avatar in red hair and shimmery bold outfits in her late Instagram dump. Check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Jul,2023 21:00:30
Watch: Urfi Javed Takes Barbie Fever To Another Level With Red Hairs 835813

Barbie fever is spreading like wildfire. The world is getting obsessed with the pink color. Dressed in pink, fans are all excited and rushing to watch the film in the theatres. The film features Hollywood actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Taking the fever to another level now, fashionista Urfi Javed shared her new avatar. Let’s check it out.

Urfi Javed’s Barbie Fever

The diva dropped a video on her Instagram handle flaunting her Barbiecore vibes. In the viral clip, the actress was seen posing in silver glittery shorts as she flaunted her red hair throughout the video. At the same time, she hides her modesty with sparkling Hindi words Fa and Ka.

In the video, Urfi Javed can be seen enjoying her vacation in the swimming pool. She had a fun time in the water. In her caption, she wrote, “Actually a Barbie.”

Urfi Javed is known for her styling. She makes outfits from unimaginable things. Her experimenting looks have always surprised the netizens. Sometimes she wears a dress made of razors, safety pins to flowers, sacks, etc. Other than that, the diva has also worked on many TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasauti Zindagi Ki. Her appearance in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 gathered her fame.

Did you like Urfi Javed barbiecore look? Please share your thoughts in the comments section. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Urfi Javed Hides Modesty With Hand; Styles Herself With Tomatoes 834976
Urfi Javed Hides Modesty With Hand; Styles Herself With Tomatoes
Urfi Javed steals it in her bold dress stitched out of her ‘shoe leather’ 833664
Urfi Javed steals it in her bold dress stitched out of her ‘shoe leather’
Urfi Javed's New DIY Necklace Screams Attention 832747
Urfi Javed’s New DIY Necklace Screams Attention
“Speaking without educating themselves…”, Urfi Javed slams Ameesha Patel for her comment on LGBTQ+ community 832315
“Speaking without educating themselves…”, Urfi Javed slams Ameesha Patel for her comment on LGBTQ+ community
Urfi Javed Hides Her Modesty With Sparkling Stars; Flaunts Backless Look In Video 832114
Urfi Javed Hides Her Modesty With Sparkling Stars; Flaunts Backless Look In Video
Urfi Javed manifests a ‘gem’ of a view by the beach, see pics 809810
Urfi Javed manifests a ‘gem’ of a view by the beach, see pics
Latest Stories
Shriya Saran channels glam n glow in metallic boho attire, see pics Shriya celebrates Manish Malhotra's 18 glorious years in the industry in a remarkable and unforgettable manner. The Bollywood diva stole the spotlight as she shared a series of stunning pictures on her Instagram handle, captivating fans with her radiant beauty and impeccable fashion sense. 835834
Shriya Saran channels glam n glow in metallic boho attire, see pics Shriya celebrates Manish Malhotra’s 18 glorious years in the industry in a remarkable and unforgettable manner. The Bollywood diva stole the spotlight as she shared a series of stunning pictures on her Instagram handle, captivating fans with her radiant beauty and impeccable fashion sense.
Shriya Pilgaonkar Soaring Hotness In Pink Bikini; Check Here 835747
Shriya Pilgaonkar Soaring Hotness In Pink Bikini; Check Here
Keerthy Suresh Turns Muse In Ethnic Black Embroidered Kurta And Dewy Makeup 835635
Keerthy Suresh Turns Muse In Ethnic Black Embroidered Kurta And Dewy Makeup
Rishab Shetty To Be The Ambassador of SAVE WILDLIFE CAMPAIGN! Will Be Hosting the Season 4! 835879
Rishab Shetty To Be The Ambassador of SAVE WILDLIFE CAMPAIGN! Will Be Hosting the Season 4!
Monalisa Turns Barbie In Red Shimmery Dress 835761
Monalisa Turns Barbie In Red Shimmery Dress
Pakistani Cricketer Ayesha Naseem Retires At The Age Of 18; Check Details 835868
Pakistani Cricketer Ayesha Naseem Retires At The Age Of 18; Check Details
Read Latest News