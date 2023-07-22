ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Watch: Urfi Javed's Red Gajra Hairstyle In Bikini Is Astonishing

Urfi Javed is a fashionista. The actress, yet again, is creating a buzz with her new avatar in a red gajra hairstyle in a bikini. Check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
22 Jul,2023 23:00:01
Watch: Urfi Javed's Red Gajra Hairstyle In Bikini Is Astonishing 836358

The every-stunning Urfi Javed never fails to impress with her fashion. The diva once again is grabbing attention with her new style in a bikini. This time Urfi wore a green bikini and styled her look with red hair styled with a beautiful gajra. No matter what people say, the actress never lets anything affect her.

The diva in the shared video can be seen flaunting her toned figure in the mirror selfie. Throughout the video, she enjoyed her time on vacation. Sometimes she had some fruits, and at times she posed defining her hourglass figure. In the caption, she dropped a heart emoji made with the hands.

Urfi Javed earlier gripped the Barbie fever to another level with her new avatar. She styled herself in shimmery silver shorts and flaunted her looks in the red hairstyle after the release of the Barbie film featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Urfi Javed, the fashion influencer, constantly comes up with new styles and looks far beyond the imagination. She has made outfits from materials like flowers, safety pins, razors, etc.

Urfi Javed became a star after participating in the controversial show Bigg Boss season 1. She has also worked in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2.

Did you like Urfi Javed’s new avatar? Please drop your suggestion in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Watch: Urfi Javed Takes Barbie Fever To Another Level With Red Hairs 835813
Watch: Urfi Javed Takes Barbie Fever To Another Level With Red Hairs
Urfi Javed Hides Modesty With Hand; Styles Herself With Tomatoes 834976
Urfi Javed Hides Modesty With Hand; Styles Herself With Tomatoes
Urfi Javed steals it in her bold dress stitched out of her ‘shoe leather’ 833664
Urfi Javed steals it in her bold dress stitched out of her ‘shoe leather’
Urfi Javed's New DIY Necklace Screams Attention 832747
Urfi Javed’s New DIY Necklace Screams Attention
“Speaking without educating themselves…”, Urfi Javed slams Ameesha Patel for her comment on LGBTQ+ community 832315
“Speaking without educating themselves…”, Urfi Javed slams Ameesha Patel for her comment on LGBTQ+ community
Urfi Javed Hides Her Modesty With Sparkling Stars; Flaunts Backless Look In Video 832114
Urfi Javed Hides Her Modesty With Sparkling Stars; Flaunts Backless Look In Video
Latest Stories
Barbie Is Sunny Splashy & Dishy 836409
Barbie Is Sunny Splashy & Dishy
Ritabhari Chakraborty-Abir Chatterjee starrer Fatafati gets OTT release, deets inside 836319
Ritabhari Chakraborty-Abir Chatterjee starrer Fatafati gets OTT release, deets inside
Neha Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh's Dil Bechara Release Date Is Out; Check Details 836200
Neha Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh’s Dil Bechara Release Date Is Out; Check Details
Mammootty wins Best Actor Award at Kerala State Film Awards, son Dulquer Salmaan's pens heartfelt praise 836393
Mammootty wins Best Actor Award at Kerala State Film Awards, son Dulquer Salmaan’s pens heartfelt praise
Monalisa Turns Sparkling In Skirt And Blouse; Meera Deosthale Feels The Heat 836180
Monalisa Turns Sparkling In Skirt And Blouse; Meera Deosthale Feels The Heat
“The gender politics of that film was all wrong,” Karan Johar on his first film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 836390
“The gender politics of that film was all wrong,” Karan Johar on his first film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Read Latest News