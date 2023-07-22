Watch: Urfi Javed's Red Gajra Hairstyle In Bikini Is Astonishing

The every-stunning Urfi Javed never fails to impress with her fashion. The diva once again is grabbing attention with her new style in a bikini. This time Urfi wore a green bikini and styled her look with red hair styled with a beautiful gajra. No matter what people say, the actress never lets anything affect her.

The diva in the shared video can be seen flaunting her toned figure in the mirror selfie. Throughout the video, she enjoyed her time on vacation. Sometimes she had some fruits, and at times she posed defining her hourglass figure. In the caption, she dropped a heart emoji made with the hands.

Urfi Javed earlier gripped the Barbie fever to another level with her new avatar. She styled herself in shimmery silver shorts and flaunted her looks in the red hairstyle after the release of the Barbie film featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Urfi Javed, the fashion influencer, constantly comes up with new styles and looks far beyond the imagination. She has made outfits from materials like flowers, safety pins, razors, etc.

Urfi Javed became a star after participating in the controversial show Bigg Boss season 1. She has also worked in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2.

