Mohsin Khan, the Yeh Rishta actor has now collaborated with popular influencer Noorin Sha for a trendy dance video online. The duo showed off their killer moves in the video, and we definitely aren’t stopping to love the two more.

In the video, we could spot Khan all hot as he wore a casual white unbuttoned shirt teamed with black jeans and a similar black hat to Raj from DDLJ.

While on the other hand, Noorin looked stunning wearing a sheer white crop top that she teamed with leather black pants, a straight sleek hairdo, and bold makeup.

The duo prompted some trendy moves to the song ‘Aati Hai toh welcome’ song in the video, with fans going all gaga over their performance.

Noorin Sha sharing the video on her social media handle wrote, “Everytime my song plays at a party me and my friend’s go like ”

Here take a look-