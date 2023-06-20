What is keeping Dheeraj Dhoopar all excited?

Dheeraj Dhoopar, the television industry’s shining star, is spreading warmth and gratitude as he reaches a remarkable milestone of 14 years in the industry. In a heartwarming post that has captured the attention of his fans and followers, Dheeraj shares his heartfelt appreciation. Scroll down and prepare to be touched by his words.

As you delve into the post, you’ll witness Dheeraj’s sincere gratitude pouring out. He acknowledges this significant moment in his career, expressing his deep appreciation for the journey he has undertaken.

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s post

Sharing the beautiful moment with his fans, he wrote, “I can literally feel my heart dancing somewhere inside me. This is one of the most thoughtful things someone has ever done for me. Now I’m a STAR, literally ⭐️ There are times I wonder how will I possibly accommodate so much love & before I know it, there’s more coming my way ❤️ Thank you Fan(m)ily, for being the wind under my wings ! The love , the support , the reels , edits , trends .. I’ve been seeing it all & only feeling blessed all day.”

Here take a look-

Reactions

One wrote, “Congratulations to the all time favourite dheeraj for 14 years of in the industry”

Another wrote, “Never Wonder About This But I Freaking Speechless At This Moment you made this emotional .. You Deserve All The Love”

A third user wrote, “We love you DD!! you deserve more than this!!! We’re so proud that you’re our IDOL! 😭❤️ NO ONE CAN LIKE YOU! YOU’RE THE BESTT!!! MAY ALLAH GIVE YOU ALL THE HAPPINESS OF THE WORLD!”