Whatever I have achieved today, is because of TV: Jay Bhanushali

Jay Bhanushali gets candid about his new show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Jay Bhanushali, the handsome hunk of TV, returned to fiction shows after 15 years. The actor is back on television opposite Tina Datta in Sony TV’s new show, Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum. Excited to be back on the screens, he said, “I am returning to a fiction show after 15 years, so it is exciting. All this while I was enjoying my anchoring phase. When I dreamt of becoming an actor, I wanted to become a romantic hero. I am extremely excited to explore my romantic side on-screen, which has been on my bucket list for a long time. I never thought I would be an anchor. I am blessed that I explored that opportunity and gained love from fans during my anchoring journey. I always wanted people to remember me as an actor first, then an anchor. I am happy and thankful to Swastik Production and Sony TV channel.”

Jay elaborated more about his role and shared, “The show is progressive with an enthralling storyline. My character Shivendra is a kind-hearted man who is determined and focused on his life and business goals. He is fond of righteous people with a modern perspective toward life. And that’s how he falls in love with Surilii, which begins the story of Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum. I am eagerly looking forward to this new journey.”

Jay believes an actor should never forget its root, talking about being called a TV actor, he added, “People who don’t want themselves to be called TV actors, I want to tell them that you got recognition because of TV. Off course, people want to grow, and I also want to grow, but at the same time, I want to say that I will never ever in my life degrade TV. Whatever I am today is because of TV.”

Finally, when asked about his experience working with Tina Datta, he mentioned, “I have worked with Tina earlier. I never thought that I would be doing a romantic saga with Tina. However, as we have heard, destiny has its own plans. We are an unusual couple, but I believe an unusual couple creates a magical story. I am happy to get an opportunity to work with her. She is a fantastic actor and a great human being.”

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.