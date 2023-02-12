Mouni Roy and Hina Khan are two of the most leading actresses from the country. Known for their brilliant work folios on camera over the years, the stars have managed to carve their own niches in the telly world. What’s more, their unparalleled beauty and aura have what got us even more amused.

Keeping their fashion etiquette and work aside, these two divas have also been popular on social media. And here’s what the beauties up to, check out their latest posts

Mouni Roy shared a reel video celebrating some of her “best times” with best friend Shivani. The video shows some amazing moments that she had with her bestie. Roy sharing the video wished her bestie on her birthday.

She wrote, “From the day that I met you till this moment you are sitting right in front of me ordering aglio olio I have loved you like the trees loves the wind, like being inebriated with air, your child like enthusiasm and energy makes my dullest day bright, your sudden bursts of wisdom (g) leaves me with wonder. May we travel more, spend more time together, may we grow old to become the celestial version of ourselves. Im also sure when we pass on our ghosts will iam together dance and scare the shit out out of every friend alive… love you. A Happy birthday bestie”

Hina Khan on the other hand took to her Instagram handle to share absolutely dreamy pictures from her trip to Maldives. The actress looked stunning in her gorgeous ruffled floral beach dress. She completed the look with a gorgeous beige sunhat, and purple love-eyed shades. She prompted nothing but pure grace in the pictures.

Check out-