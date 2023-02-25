Time and again, the gorgeous television stunners Sunayana Fozdar and Hina Khan are serving lifestyle goals with their latest pictures on Instagram. The tv stars are quite popular on social media and own a legion of fan following on their Instagram handles. The stars are known for shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Both the songs are immensely venerated amongst the netizens and are the longest-running tv shows to date.

Sunayana Fozdar, the actress portrays the role of Anjali Bhabhi in the show, TMKOC. The show has earned her immense love and praise for over the years, and so did Sunayana Fozdar with her amazing work. Owing to her Instagram, the actress has shared picture as she summons the summer like a boss lady.

In the picture, we can spot Sunayana standing by the pool, all smiling. She wore a beautiful peachy orange maxi dress. She completed the look with her long brown highlights, completed the look with black shades and minimal makeup. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Summer slaying”.

Here take a look-

Hina Khan on the other hand took to her Instagram handle to share a hilarious video. The actress shared a reel, syncing to an audio that says ‘kitne bacche hai apke?”, to which, Hina replies, “12”. Hina Khan looked stunning in her no makeup look, casual wear and wet beautiful hair.

Sharing the video on her social media, Hina captioned saying, “Mere nahi hai 12 bacche 😂”, the audio is extracted from a viral video by Loose Talk.

Here take a look-