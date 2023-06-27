What's keeping Dheeraj Dhoopar so busy and occupied?

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most handsome and wonderful actors and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi TV fraternity. The handsome hunk from Kundali Bhagya and Sherdil Shergill has been doing a terrific work in all the shows that he’s been a part of and well, without any element of doubt ladies and gentlemen, the show has made him extremely popular. His on-screen chemistry with sizzling beauties like Shraddha Arya and also Surbhi Chandna have managed to grab our attention for all the right reasons and we have certainly been supremely entertained by them. His swag game is super amazing and wonderful and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything that he does from his end manages to grab the limelight of the audience for all the good and wonderful reasons.

Dheeraj Dhoopar is extremely amazing and no wonder, all his swag style moments appeal to one and all for the best reasons. Dheeraj loves to travel and explore new places whenever given an opportunity and talking about exploring ladies and gentlemen. Well, right now, he’s busy stabbing hearts as he spends quality time with his dear family members and well, nothing looks more adorable than a doting father and loving husband for whom family is the top priority, right folks? See here below –

