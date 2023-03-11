Ageing like fine wine, as they say, remains synonymous to Shweta Tiwari. The actress has become a true inspiration for the youths of the country, and also the women. Her strong, brave and unapologetic approach in life makes her the boss of her own. Time and again, the diva has put up the best milestones forward for her fans, and still keeps herself motivated to bring up better work.

As of late, Shweta Tiwari is busy with her ongoing show Main Hoon Aparajita. The actress has been winning hearts with her spectacular acting chops in the show. Given, the show is one of the top reigning on the TRP charts.

Apart from that, she is also an avid social media user. She owns a whopping and sizable fanbase on her Instagram handle. Her posts and candid reels always keep her fans hooked to her profile. Owing to that, she has now shared a couple candid no makeup looks from her home, that got her fans wowed.

In the pictures, we can see Shweta with no makeup, glowing cheeks and open hair. She wore a stylish halter neck strappy black top while she smiled clicking the selfies. The pictures immediately got gushed with likes and fans praising her for her beauty.

One wrote, “Age forgot to age you…. Stay blessed….”

Another wrote, “Bhai is k samne Mai bacche say uncle aur uncle say budda hone laga hu “

A third user wrote, “#shwetatiwari kya ho aap… Yaar kayamat… God bless you”