Working with Barun Sobti in Asur 2 has been an incredibly comfortable experience: Ridhi Dogra

Versatile actress Ridhi Dogra, who is known for her exceptional performances in TV shows Woh Apna Sa and Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, has the ability to adapt to different platforms and excel in diverse storytelling formats, further demonstrates her prowess as an actress.

With her captivating presence and remarkable acting skills, Ridhi has garnered a significant fan base and critical acclaim. Recently, she portrayed a strong and independent character Nusrat in Asur season 2, which is receiving immense love from the audiences. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Ridhi spoke about Asur 2, her working experience with Barun Sobti, challenges, and more. Read on:

How excited are you for Asur season 2?

Of course, I am just as excited as every viewer out there for Season 2. I am also looking forward to watching the show. I am really excited to see how it will turn out. I have complete faith in Oni and Gaurav’s writing, so I am thrilled. I am hopeful for positive feedback and have a strong belief that it will be well received. It is expected that Asur Season 2 will be well-received because the audience has truly embraced the show as their own. It will be interesting to hear their perspectives and discussions about the show as it has become a part of their lives.

What do you think makes Asur Season 2 a must-watch? Is there any particular element that stands out?

The show has evolved in many ways, becoming bigger and grander. The spectrum of the show has expanded, allowing viewers to experience the journeys of multiple beloved characters. This element alone makes Asur Season 2 a must-watch.

What made you agree to this role?

When Season 1 came to me, I went into the audition with an open mind. I had no prior knowledge of the show and was given two scenes to perform. I was informed that I would be playing an officer, but I didn’t know the specifics of the character. One of the scenes I performed was between Nusrat and Nikhil. It was the Khuda Haafiz scene that was greatly appreciated by the audience. I was drawn to the progressive nature of the character and the potential it held. Additionally, I had the opportunity to meet the team behind the show, and their serious and detailed approach instilled confidence in me. You often have limited information about the project during auditions, but how the casting team interacts with you can provide insights into the show’s potential. In the case of Asur, the team demonstrated their commitment and knowledge, which further motivated me to take on the role.

How has it been collaborating with Barun Sobti both on-screen and off-screen, considering he’s not just a co-star but also a good friend?

Working with Barun has been an incredibly comfortable experience. When we started shooting for Asur Season 1, my focus was primarily on my own performance. As it was my first time working on an OTT platform, I had high expectations of myself and was continuously learning from seasoned actors like Arshad and Sharib. However, as time passed, we worked together on Season 2 of Asur and another show. Now, a sense of comfort and understanding has developed between Barun and me. We have a natural understanding of our respective characters, and we don’t need extensive discussions on set. In the world of Nikhil and Nusrat, we comprehend each other’s actions and reactions without explicitly discussing them. Trust and ease have become integral aspects of our collaboration.

Can you elaborate on the challenges you faced during the shoot?

The shoot was undoubtedly challenging. Understanding the intricacies of the storytelling was one of the major challenges I encountered. The nonlinear narrative, shifting locations, and complex sequences required careful attention and focus to grasp the events’ flow. It was a demanding process that pushed me to explore and grow as an actor.