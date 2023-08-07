Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Jay Soni talks about his wife Pooja being his best friend

Popular actor Jay Soni who won hearts in the role of Abhinav Sharma in Star Plus and Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is all set to bid adieu to the show. His character will be seen meeting with an unfortunate death.

We at IWMBuzz.com talked to him recently on his successful Yeh Rishta journey and he had to say this.

I am happy that I created my space in this legendary show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Jay Soni

6 August was celebrated as Friendship Day all over. And on this occasion, Jay shares his thoughts. Says Jay, “My best friend is my wife Pooja. I share everything with her. I have many good friends from the industry. Mrunal Jain, Sweety, Prerna, Kunal and many others are there for me. I have many close friends from school. And we have a blast when we are together.”

For Jay, friends are those who are non-judgemental to the core. “Good friends are those with whom I can do anything and need not pretend and can be myself. I want to celebrate Friendship Day with all my friends. Soon, we plan to go out on a trip and we are planning for the same.”

Ask him how he will rate his spouse as a friend, and Jay is quick to say, “Pooja for me is a 10/10 as she is a friend, spouse, and critic. I can share anything with her. She is the best.”

Hoping that all our readers had a fabulous Friendship Day. Wish you many more great memories created with your friends all through the year!!