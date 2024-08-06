Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Karan Mehra’s Reunion With The Show’s Cast; Netizens Miss Hina Khan Badly

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the popular and long-running Rajan Shahi show coming from Director’s Kut started way back in 2011, and even today, the show is doing good, being one of the top 5 shows. Actor Karan Mehra who played the first hero in the show in the role of Naitik, met up with good old friends from the show last night. As we know, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai started with Karan Mehra and Hina Khan playing the leads.

Karan put up amazing pictures of the old cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which included actors Medha Jambotkar, Sonali Verma, Ayush Viz, Nidhi Uttam, Neha Saroopa, Sakshi Kohli, Mohit Pathak. Karan put up pictures taken in the year 2011 and also put yesterday night’s gathering picture, thus giving viewers the contrast of years gone by.

Netizens were soon to react to the pictures put up and they missed Hina Khan badly. As we know, Hina is going through a personal battle as she fights third-stage breast cancer right now. She is undergoing treatment and has put up a brave self on social media.

You can check the pictures of Karan with the old Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai gang here.

Well, do you also miss Hina in this frame? This show is special for so many actors, isn’t it?