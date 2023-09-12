Television | Celebrities

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali Rathod is all glowing as she poses from inside the water in a swimming pool. Catch all the fun and enjoyment that Pranali is up to in the pool.

Pranali Rathod the talented actress who is presently playing the lead role in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is happy and in a mood to smile. Yes, why not, as she has found an apt rejoicing place for herself inside the swimming pool. Yes, Pranali’s recent post has her posing radiantly from inside the swimming pool.

As we know, Pranali and Harshad Chopda’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is rumoured to take a generation leap which might mean that Harshad and Pranali might opt out of the show. The fans of Pranali and Harshad are waiting for their answers and confirmed news regarding the leap in the show.

Pranali has made her fans happy of late with her recent pictures. Her great dressing sense in the recently organized Star Parivaar Awards won her a lot of applause. Now, she is seen basking in the night light, enjoying pool life. As she poses inside water, her smile is enormous and gives her a radiant glow. In addition to this, the lighting of the place hits back at Pranali’s face, giving her a great charming look and feel.

Seems like Pranali is enjoying her pool fun with her friend. The scenery of the night and the lit buildings behind Pranali’s swimming pose are also a must-watch. And you have to have a look at these pictures just to enjoy the smile on Pranali Rathod’s face!! Certainly, her fans will love it!!

Take a look at the picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Are you also passionate about swimming just like how Pranali is?

