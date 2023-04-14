Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are two of the most popular and admired actors in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have been a part of the entertainment space for many years and well, given the kind of hard work and efforts that they have put in their careers, we can certainly say that they are headed towards the right direction. While today, they are superstars in their own right, both Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi’s fortunes changed for the better after they appeared in Rajan Shahi’s ‘Yey Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. Their on-screen chemistry was nothing less than phenomenal and when it comes to their friendship and bonding, fans loved every bit of it.

Check out this special viral throwback dance rehearsal video of Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan:

Till the time they both were together in the show, it was nothing less than a supremely amazing experience for the fans. It is quite natural that ever since the time they are no longer a part of the show, their fans miss them and to a great extent. Well, that’s why, even if not in reality, we have got them back, especially for you. Well, not literally though. Our intent is to entertain you and hence, we share this viral throwback dance rehearsal video of the two actors that will make all Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans very happy. Check out below –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Don’t you all miss their on-screen charisma? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for many more updates, stay tuned to only IWMBuzz.com