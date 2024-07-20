Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Samridhii Shukla’s Off-screen Bond With On-screen Dadisa Aka Anita Raj, See Photos!

The popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has captured viewers’ hearts with its engaging storyline and strong character portrayals. One of the show’s highlights is the endearing on-screen relationship between Samridhii Shukla (Abhira) and Anita Raj (Dadisa). Their on-screen chemistry is equally matched by their off-screen bond, which fans have been eager to see.

Samridhii Shukla And Anita Raj’s Off-Screen Bond On Instagram Post-

Taking to her Instagram post, Anita Raj shared photos of herself as she looked stunning in a blue saree with a white lace work border saree with a dropped end piece paired with a plain ¾ length sleeves U-neckline blouse, which gives a vibrancy to her look. She styles her look with a side-part bun hairstyle, minimal accessories, a pearl necklace, and gold bangles.

On the other hand, Samridhii Shukla looks gorgeous in a red salwar suit. She styles her look with a braid hairstyle and minimal makeup look with light brown lips. To compliment her look with gold ear hoops. In the photos, off-screen, Samridhii and Anita are often seen sharing warm hugs and smiles. Their bond goes beyond the boundaries of their roles on the show, making their relationship genuine and heartfelt.

By sharing a post, Anita Raj wrote, “ADORABLE, TALENTED, LOVING SAM,” with red hearts. By replying to her post, Samridhii Shukla commented, “I love you, you’re the best and always inspiring us all’ with a red heart and a watery eyes emoji.

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a well-known family drama series on StarPlus at 9:30 pm and streams on Disney+ Hotstar.