Ankita Sharma talks about her role in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the new Star Plus show. She plays the role of Vedika in it, who is the sister of Kunal Malhotra. Read it here.

Actress Ankita Sharma, who plays the role of Vedika in Star Plus and Rajan Shahi’s new show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, says that she loves being part of the show.

Ankita plays Vedika, who is going through depression. She is the sister of Kunal Malhotra (Mohit Malik), who has had a bad past which has left her with an unstable mental condition.

Talking about her character, she says, “Vedika is a really sensitive and innocent person who feels emotions deeply. She cares about everyone, but she’s going through life feeling quite alone. This is a new kind of role for me because I’ve never played a character like her before. She’s dealing with anxiety and depression due to things that have happened in her life. I connect with her on an emotional level because she’s always thinking about others’ feelings, which is something I can understand.”

“Nowadays, lots of people experience anxiety in their lives, including me. If something happens, I also get worried and overthink things. This show is important to me because it’s my first one after dealing with Covid and having my baby. The main reason I took on this role is because Rajan Ji believed in me. He was confident that I could portray this character well. You can find someone like Vedika in almost every family,” she adds.

“Vedika has many things she wants to talk about, but she only has her brother Kunal to confide in. Even though she doesn’t share everything with him, not because she doesn’t trust him. She just doesn’t want to burden her brother with her worries. Many families have members who keep certain things to themselves. If there are people like Vedika in your family, I encourage you to reach out to them and have a conversation. I believe that the audience will definitely be able to connect with this character,” shares the actress.

Talking about working with Rajan Shahi and Directors Kut Production, she says, “This is my second show with Rajan Ji after Amrit Manthan. After becoming a mother, life has changed a lot, but Rajan Ji has managed to make me believe in myself. He boosted my confidence as an actor, which was a huge deal for me. I really want to keep working with him in the future.”

“Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si” is a blend of drama and romance. Talking about how she balances her work and being a mother, she says, “Life is full of ups and downs, and sometimes a bit of romance makes the journey even more wonderful. When you become a parent, your attention is all on your child, and you have to be alert all the time. For me, during these moments, supporting each other as husband and wife is what feels romantic. So, I hope we can maintain this balance.”

Best of luck, Ankita!!