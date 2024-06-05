YRKKH Fame Pranali Rathod Drops Candid Photos, Pareenitii Actress Anchal Sahu Awestruck

Pranali Rathod is a heartthrob in the Indian entertainment world. She became a household name with her stint as Akshara in the popular and one of the longest-running shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Though fans miss her on-screen appearance, the diva keeps them updated through her social media presence. Recently, she posted some candid photos on her Instagram handle, which prompted Pareenitii TV show actress Anchal Sahu to react.

Pranali Rathod’s Candid Photos

The actress shared glimpses of her candid moments in nature. In the first click, the actress can be seen witnessing the breathtaking visuals of the sea standing in a garden surrounded by beautiful flowers and plants. For the chilling moments in nature, the actress opted for a low-key look by wearing a simple blue dress. With her hair tied in a bun and flicks flying, we can relate to the beautiful moments the actress is enjoying.

On the other hand, Pranali’s other picture shows her beautiful smile screaming attention. Keeping her hair open, the YRKKH actress enjoyed her chilling moments with nature. The scenic beauty, Pranali’s outfit, and the whole mood suggest how much fun the actress had.

Reacting to her new candid photos actress Anchal Sahu from the popular show Pareenitii in the comments dropped a red heart and heart popping out emojis. On the other hand actress Navika Kotia and Niharika Chouksey dropped a popping heart emoji.