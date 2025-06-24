Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Prarthana Gets Herself Arrested To Save Shivansh – Will Raunak Change His Plan?

Kumkum Bhagya, a Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the past eleven years with its interesting twists and major dramas. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Raunak (Akshay Bindra) and Smita get Shivansh (Namik Paul) arrested for trying to kill the Zaveri, setting the Zaveri house on fire.

In the upcoming episode, Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) vows to save Shivansh anyhow. She meets the inspector and makes a shocking confession. She takes the blame on herself that she set the Zaveri house on fire. After this, the inspector releases Shivansh, highlighting that the culprit has accepted their crime.

Shivansh looks curious, and he asks the inspector how Raunak can accept his crime. The inspector reveals to Shivansh that Raunak is not behind bars but Prarthana, leaving Shivansh shocked. As he gets that Prarthana got herself arrested to save him, he becomes determined to save her.

The inspector calls Raunak, informing him that Shivansh has been released and Prarthana has been arrested for the crime, leaving Raunak shocked. Meanwhile, Payal plans to play her game. On the other hand, Shivansh finds CCTV footage as proof to save Prarthana.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.